State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The AZEK by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The AZEK by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 508,585 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in The AZEK by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The AZEK by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 187,491 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The AZEK by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,540,000 after purchasing an additional 243,734 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZEK opened at $44.47 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

