State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.77 Million in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,973 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Truist raised their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $50.77 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,077,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

