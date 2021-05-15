Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

