Mizuho Cuts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $36.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

RVNC opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

