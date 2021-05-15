Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alkami Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alkami Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $29.24 on Friday. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

