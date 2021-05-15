Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

FHTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $9.68 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $399,000.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

