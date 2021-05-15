Robert W. Baird Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $120.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.72.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $104.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,592 shares of company stock worth $4,247,023. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

