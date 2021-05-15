Barclays Trims Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price to $90.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price cut by Barclays from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYND. Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.05.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -233.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 269,382 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

