Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lifted by Piper Sandler

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.52. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.44.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $578.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $168.01 and a 1-year high of $595.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.56.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,923,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $275,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $524,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 158,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

