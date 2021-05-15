Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GoHealth, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of GoHealth in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. GoHealth’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist dropped their price target on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

