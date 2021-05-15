Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ZYNE stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 257,036 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

