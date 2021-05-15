Globant S.A. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Globant in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globant’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

GLOB opened at $214.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 1-year low of $117.39 and a 1-year high of $244.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Globant by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Globant by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Globant by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

