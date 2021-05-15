FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kodiak Sciences Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.66) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.47). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $84.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.02.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

