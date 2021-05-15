Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Verano has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

