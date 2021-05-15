Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 162,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 547,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPB opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.71 million, a P/E ratio of 111.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.55. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

TPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

