Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 393.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Investar were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Investar Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

ISTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

