Truist Securities Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $85.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $116,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 46,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 201,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,025 shares in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

