Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

SHLX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

