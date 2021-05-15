908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.08

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.08 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 16427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 309,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 216,039 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 635,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

