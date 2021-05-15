Lisa T. Su Sells 125,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $74.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 100.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.60.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 39,152 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 759.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 194,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 171,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.