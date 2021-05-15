Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $173.47

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $173.47 and last traded at $173.43, with a volume of 13988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.99.

Several analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.70.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,169 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 11,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 35,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.