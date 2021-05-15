ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock Rating Lowered by Gordon Haskett

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was downgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $101.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price target of $89.00. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $96.23 on Thursday. ITT has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average is $81.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. ITT’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

