Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $47.21 and last traded at $47.33. 1,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 83,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,294,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,510,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.02.

Docebo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

