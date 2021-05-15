Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Shares Up 5.4%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.19. 15,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,115,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several research firms recently commented on RMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Williams Financial Group lowered Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth about $44,281,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the first quarter worth about $13,531,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth about $24,661,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the first quarter worth about $6,166,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth about $8,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

