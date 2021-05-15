Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 233,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,375,868 shares.The stock last traded at $10.08 and had previously closed at $10.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Barclays alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.