Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Major Shareholder Sells $405,576,000.00 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ASO stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

