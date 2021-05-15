Strs Ohio Sells 8,000 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 37.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

