Strs Ohio Sells 3,200 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,411,000 after acquiring an additional 153,182 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after buying an additional 2,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,351,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,087,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,819,000 after buying an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOME. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point cut shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

NYSE HOME opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $48,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $396,024.00. Insiders have sold 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

