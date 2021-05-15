Strs Ohio Has $488,000 Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nevro were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Nevro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.83.

NVRO opened at $144.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $111.87 and a 12 month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

