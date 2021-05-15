Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,222,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 94,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.04% of Sensata Technologies worth $169,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,783,000 after buying an additional 4,850,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,347,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,236,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,205,000 after purchasing an additional 554,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

