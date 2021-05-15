Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $168,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNFP. Truist upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $1,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 349,479 shares in the company, valued at $29,496,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $393,938.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 254,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,426,473.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,005. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

