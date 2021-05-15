ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,242,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,185 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of ABM Industries worth $160,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 131,302 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 117,287 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 149,564 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABM. KeyCorp upped their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $53.45 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2,671.16 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,221.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

