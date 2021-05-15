Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 796,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.97% of People’s United Financial worth $163,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBCT. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 32,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 27,060 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,745,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 61,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $1,111,565.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 247,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,390 shares of company stock worth $4,179,370 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of PBCT opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

