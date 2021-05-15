JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $32,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

EWV stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in Japan.

