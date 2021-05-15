JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $32,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
EWV stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55.
ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan Company Profile
