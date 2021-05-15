Strs Ohio Sells 5,200 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Palomar were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Palomar by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Palomar by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $65.76 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $58,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $1,087,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,800 shares of company stock worth $4,453,064. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

