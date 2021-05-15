Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chase were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Chase by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chase by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $112.84 on Friday. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $118,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $35,766.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $298,884.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $264,956. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

