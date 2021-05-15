Strs Ohio Has $359,000 Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 248.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Annexon were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,933,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Annexon by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,437,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,968,000 after acquiring an additional 98,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Annexon by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,205,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,174,000 after acquiring an additional 251,093 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,135,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after buying an additional 156,056 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Annexon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,245 shares of company stock worth $372,094.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

