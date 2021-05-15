Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Set at C$20.00 by CSFB

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) has been assigned a C$20.00 price objective by analysts at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IPL. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.48.

TSE IPL opened at C$17.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.19. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$11.13 and a one year high of C$18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

