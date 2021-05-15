Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Keyera to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.65.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$30.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.43. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$18.04 and a 52-week high of C$30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.62.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

