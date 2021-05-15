Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on K. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.54.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.22. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The company has a market cap of C$11.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$4,739,389.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,341,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,602,128.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

