Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,799,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $177,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $70.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

