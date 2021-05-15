JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 503.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GB stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

