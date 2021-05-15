China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) by 231.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China Online Education Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Online Education Group by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in China Online Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000. Library Research Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,252,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

NYSE:COE opened at $18.60 on Friday. China Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $401.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of -0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

