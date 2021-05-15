LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.66 Billion

Brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to post sales of $10.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.30 billion and the lowest is $9.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $5.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $39.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.20 billion to $43.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $37.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $42.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.10.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $114.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $116.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.67 and its 200 day moving average is $95.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,157 shares of company stock worth $331,672. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,382,000 after purchasing an additional 275,002 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

