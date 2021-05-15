Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce $1.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $37.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 million to $6.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.73 million, with estimates ranging from $15.82 million to $57.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,669,000 after purchasing an additional 194,900 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,295,000 after acquiring an additional 336,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,956,000 after acquiring an additional 29,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,691,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $55.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.