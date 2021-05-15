Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of WTS opened at $138.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.82. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $15,447,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $147,016.16. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,711 shares of company stock worth $6,116,232. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.