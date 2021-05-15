Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Howard Hughes Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Howard Hughes in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HHC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $104.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.36.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.88) EPS.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.