FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. Raised by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LINC. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

LINC opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $197.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.