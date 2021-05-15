FY2021 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.12.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.31.

PMT opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,912.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $20.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

