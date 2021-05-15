Seaport Global Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SPX in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.13. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SPX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

SPXC opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

